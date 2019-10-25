'Thriller-Gram' service axed by St. John's dance group due to allegations against Michael Jackson

Neighbourhood Dance Works of St. John's has abandoned the hit song, Thriller, in light of renewed allegations of sexual assault against Michael Jackson. (Ritche Perez)

Despite the past popularity of Thriller-Grams, Neighbourhood Dance Works says it will be dropping the Michael Jackson hit, Thriller, from its repertoire because of the resurgence of sexual assault allegations against the late superstar.

"This is a chance for us to respond and do something different," said Calla Lachance, the artistic director of the dance group.

The four-part HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, was released this year and brought allegations aimed at Jackson back into the spotlight — and led to radio stations dropping Jackson from their rotations.

Neighbourhood Dance Works is following suit, dropping both the music and the choreography from its repertoire, as well as renaming the popular service to 'Zombie-Grams.'

"This is very much geared to youth and children and we really just need to respect that this is something ... [about] information that is circulating out there," Lachance said.

Zombie-Grams cost between $100 and $150, and are a fundraiser for Neighbourhood Dance Works. (Ritche Perez)

Zombie-Grams rise from the dead

While the new Zombie-Grams will be abandoning the Jackson hit, it will keep its feet firmly planted in the realm of pop music. It is now set to a mash-up of well-known novelty songs including Time Warp, from the 1973 rock musical, The Rocky Horror Picture Show — and the classic Monster Mash by Bobby "Boris" Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers.

"We just started to realize there's a lot of fun music to work with and we just started working on new choreography," said Lachance.

"Everyone was just so excited that they all started to collaborate on the new dance."

The 'grams' have been a yearly fundraiser for the dance group for the past eight years. This year 18 dancers will enter the realm of the undead to volunteer for the new Zombie-Grams, which will include high school students as well as the return of an eight-year-old lead dancer who will get a day off school to take part.

"They're really devoted," Lachance said. "People love a flash mob."

Zombie-Grams cost between $100 and $150 and are available on various dates between now and Nov. 1.

Volunteers for Neighbourhood Dance Works rehearsing their new Zombie-Gram choreography. (Submitted)

