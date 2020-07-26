Skip to Main Content
3 dead in car crash on TCH near Appleton
Three people are dead after a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Appleton on Saturday night.

Police received a report of an accident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday

Gander RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night that killed three people. (CBC News)

Three people are dead following a collision involving two vehicles on the Trans-Canada Highway near Appleton Saturday night.

Gander RCMP received a report of a motor vehicle accident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officers closed both lanes of the highway to traffic for approximately three hours while attending the scene.

The three victims were the only occupants of the two vehicles.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

