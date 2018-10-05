Three charged with robbery, firearm offences near Stephenville Crossing

Police seized numerous weapons and narcotics from a home in Bay St. George following a response to a robbery. (Submitted)

Around 1:30 a.m Sunday Bay St. George RCMP responded to a report of a robbery involving a firearm that occurred near Stephenville Crossing Gut Bridge, police say.

Three people in a vehicle were the targets of the robbery according to police.

As a result, officers from the RCMP, with the assistance of an RNC police dog arrested and charged three men with robbery with a firearm and other offences.

Police did not say what the other offences are.

According to police they have also seized a number of items in relation to the incident, including replica firearms, weapons and a quantity of cocaine, hash, cannabis resin and methylphenidate.

The items were seized from a home in the Bay St. George area after a search warrant was executed by police.

