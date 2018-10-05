New
Three charged with robbery, firearm offences near Stephenville Crossing
Around 1:30 a.m Sunday Bay St. George RCMP responded to a report of a robbery involving a firearm that occurred near Stephenville Crossing Gut Bridge, police say.
A quantity of cocaine, hash, cannabis resin and ritalin were seized
Three people in a vehicle were the targets of the robbery according to police.
As a result, officers from the RCMP, with the assistance of an RNC police dog arrested and charged three men with robbery with a firearm and other offences.
Police did not say what the other offences are.
According to police they have also seized a number of items in relation to the incident, including replica firearms, weapons and a quantity of cocaine, hash, cannabis resin and methylphenidate.
The items were seized from a home in the Bay St. George area after a search warrant was executed by police.