Gambo man dead in Thorburn Lake helicopter crash, 2 others in hospital as investigation continues

The investigation into what caused a helicopter crash near Clarenville that killed a man from Gambo and injured two others is underway.

The 69-year-old man from Gambo, a 68-year-old man from Aquaforte and a 54-year-old man from St. John's were aboard the helicopter when it went down near Thorburn Lake late Monday afternoon, said Clarenville RCMP in a press release late Tuesday morning.

RCMP responded to the crash around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, and returned to the crash site Tuesday morning. Police confirmed it was a Robinson R44 light utility helicopter that crashed.

The man from Gambo died at the scene, while the other two were sent to hospital in St. John's, in serious to critical condition as of Tuesday morning, police said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada sent two investigators from Dartmouth to travel to the site of the crash in Thorburn Lake. In a statement to Radio-Canada, the TSB said their investigation began Monday, calling witnesses and gathering information on the weather conditions at the time of the crash.

"It was a gorgeous day. Just a moderate wind, I guess. Just what you call almost a perfect day," said Bob Efford, the owner of Clarenville Aviation, a float plane charter company that operates in the area but was not involved in the crash.

Efford didn't see the crash happen, but said the helicopter went down in an area of trees on the shoreline on the property of another float plane charter company.

There are several cabins in the area near where the crash took place, and locals were first to respond. They were followed by a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from Gander's search and rescue base, as well as RCMP and emergency fire services.

