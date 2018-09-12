Head-on collision near Thorburn Lake kills woman, sends 2 to hospital

A woman died and two people were sent to hospital in a head-on crash that closed the Trans-Canada Highway near Thorburn Lake on Tuesday night, RCMP confirm.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 5:45 p.m. and RCMP closed the highway for several hours while crews remained on the scene.

A 76-year-old woman from Grand Falls-Windsor who was driving one of the vehicles died at the scene, police said Wednesday.

A man and a woman in the other vehicle were taken to hospital in Clarenville.

The woman has since been released, but the man was transported to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's, where police say he remains in stable condition.

Police dog services were called to the scene to help with a search, after initial concerns there was a fourth person involved in the crash who was ejected from one of the vehicles.

However, police say the search confirmed there were no other people involved.

Alcohol is not a factor in the crash, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

