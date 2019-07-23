Still no sign of Thomas Guy Jones, missing since February

Police are renewing calls for information about Thomas Guy Jones, 22, who has been missing since Feb. 13.

Jones was last seen that cold night behind the mill on Southside Road in Grand Falls-Windsor.

He and a friend were in a vehicle that got stuck and ran out of gas, RCMP said in February.

Jones's friend decided to walk out, while Jones waited at the vehicle, police reported.

In the wake of his disappearance, and amid an extreme winter cold warning in the region, friends and family helped in the search for the missing father of two young sons.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen this vehicle behind the old mill in Grand Falls-Windsor to call them. (Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP)

Police dogs, helicopters, ground search and rescue crews, and police have been involved in what RCMP describe as "multiple extensive searches" for Jones.

The investigation remains active, RCMP said, and officers have followed up on all information received from the public to date.

Jones is described as five-foot-seven, weighing about 125 pounds, with collar-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat, dark jeans and green rubber boots.

Anyone with information about Jones is asked to contact the Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP detachment, or can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

