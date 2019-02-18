Friends of missing Grand Falls-Windsor man take up the search

Friends of a Grand Falls-Windsor man who has been missing for five days are stepping up to continue the search.

Thomas Guy Jones, 22, was last seen at 7 p.m. Wednesday behind the old paper mill on Southside Road in Grand Falls-Windsor, say police.

There were helicopter and ground searches in the area Friday, but with no active searches since then, friends of Jones and his family have decided it's their turn.

"We're here to try to find some information or try to find Tommy," said Tara Gale, one of a group of people who planned to search the area around the old mill where Jones was last seen.

"The family's very devastated and wondering, you know, what's going on. No clues to anything. So it's to help them out, really. It's been five days now, and [we're] just hoping for something to show any signs of where he can be found."

Friends of Thomas Guy Jones search on Southside Road in Grand Falls-Windsor, the area where the 22-year-old man was last seen Feb. 13. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Jones has two young sons, said Gale, and his girlfriend is pregnant with a third child.

The Exploits Search and Rescue Team searched the area Friday, but Jones's friends aren't expecting them back.

"I guess they done what they could do, and now it's up to the public and family and friends," said Gale. "Being a good friend of the family, I figured it was our responsibility. Not our responsibility, more like just to help the family out. There's kids involved in this, and a young lady now left without her boyfriend, no news, no nothing, so we're here to help."

Knowing he's out there somewhere and not knowing where he is, that's hurting the family worse. - Clarey Weir

Gale said Jones is "a good guy."

"He cared about his family, he cared about his girlfriend. He was never into, as far as I know, he'd never been in trouble. He can look after himself and stuff, so this is what don't make sense. Why would Tommy be out here and left no clue of where he's been?"

Gale says all she knows is that Jones and a friend were supposed to be heading for a cabin.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen this vehicle behind the old mill in Grand Falls-Windsor to call them. (Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP)

"There's lots of cabins back through the woods everywhere around this area," said Clarey Weir, another friend searching for Jones on Monday.

"So basically we're also asking the public, that when you're going back to your cabins, if you sees anything suspicious, report it. Keep vigilant, because … he could be anywhere."

Weir said they hope Jones is safe.

Investigation continuing

"But if he's not, if we do accidentally come across the body, it's going to bring closure for the family. The family wants closure. That's what they wants right now. As hard as it is, knowing he's out there somewhere and not knowing where he is, that's hurting the family worse."

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP say the investigation is continuing. On Sunday, police released a picture of a grey sedan, asking anyone who may have seen the car to contact them.

Jones is described as five feet seven inches tall and 125 pounds, with collar-length brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, dark jeans and green rubber boots, police said.

Police ask anyone who may have seen people walking on Southside Road or in the woods behind the mill between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday to contact them at 709-489-2121 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador