With extreme cold warning, RCMP worry about missing Grand Falls-Windsor man

There's growing concern for a Grand Falls-Windsor man who has been missing for a week, as an extreme cold warning from Environment Canada looms ahead in the weather forecast.

Thomas Guy Jones, 22, was reported missing to RCMP on Feb. 14.

He was last seen on Feb. 13 around 7 p.m., behind the old paper mill on Southside Road in Grand Falls-Windsor, police said. He and a friend were in a vehicle that got stuck and ran out of gas, said RCMP Sgt. Terry Greening.

Anybody who thinks they know something, to let us know - Sgt. Terry Greening

Jones's friend decided to walk out, while Jones decided to wait with the vehicle to see if anyone came by, Greening said.

Police dogs, helicopters, ground search and rescue crews, police and friends have all been trying to find the missing man.

"We're re-evaluating our search area and we're going to be heading back out again today with some ground search and rescue members, because we received some information about some other cabins that he could possibly have made it to," said Greening.

"With the major drop in temperature that's coming, it's certainly going to make the next couple days very important."

A frigid airmass is expected to move into the region overnight Tuesday and continue through to Thursday morning, bringing with it prolonged wind chills in the -30 to -40 range. Environment Canada warns exposed skin will be vulnerable to frostbite within minutes.

While the searches so far have been unsuccessful, Greening said RCMP have been getting "all kinds of tips."

Friends of Thomas Guy Jones search on Southside Road, the area where the 22-year-old man was last seen Feb. 13. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"What I would suggest to the public that, anybody who thinks they know something, to let us know," he told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

"We may already know it, and it may be helpful, it may not, but if we don't know then it's certainly not helpful."

If you're searching, dress warm

The other person in the car with Jones is doing fine, Greening said.

Friends of Jones have been out helping in the search, saying his family is "very devastated." Jones has two young sons, and his girlfriend is pregnant with a third child.

Greening said RCMP appreciate the public helping in the search, as well, but has a warning for people.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen this vehicle behind the old mill in Grand Falls-Windsor to call them. (Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP)

"For them to be out assisting and looking certainly is a big help. The only caveat I would put in there is, if they're going out, to make sure they go in groups," Greening said.

"Dress warm, let people know where they're going, just so they're safe as well. But I certainly have no issues with someone who wants to go out and look for a loved one."

Police ask anyone who may have seen people walking on Southside Road or in the woods behind the mill between 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 to contact them at 709-489-2121 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador