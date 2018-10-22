Retailer laments pot product pains, lack of supply in N.L.

A cannabis retailer in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's is crying foul, saying Canopy Growth hasn't been able to fill his order and the weed they did supply drew complaints from customers.

"I know I'm only a little guy in Portugal Cove who's an independent … but I don't like the service I'm receiving," Thomas Clarke, owner of THC Distribution, told CBC News on Saturday.

Clarke said he ordered and paid for just over $66,000 worth of cannabis from Canopy Growth to be ready for legalization last week, but received just under 20 per cent of the product he'd requested.

His store sold out of product just after 4 p.m. on Oct. 17, and he said Canopy told him he won't be getting any new product until Tuesday or Wednesday this week.

Clarke's shop in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's ran out of product early in the afternoon on the first day of legalization. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

"It's hard when I have all my customers coming down here today looking for cannabis and I don't have anything to give them," he said.

Canopy Growth signed a two-year deal with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador to be a supplier for the province. The deal includes the potential for $40 million in tax breaks for the company, and a promise to build a production facility in the province, with construction starting in 2019.

Complaints from customers about product quality

Those who did manage to buy cannabis from Clarke's store before it sold out have also been complaining about the quality, he said.

Customers have told him that the product was dry and seemed very old, he said, and that some of the weights were off.

"I think a lot of people are going to have a bad taste in their mouth after this," he said.

"I hope that the licensed producers get their act together, or the black market wins. If the black market has a cheaper price and a better quality, nobody's going to come to my shop."

Clarke predicted his store would run out of product by Friday but it didn't last even that long. (Caroline Hiller/CBC)

CBC News contacted Canopy Growth for an interview but received an emailed statement from Jordan Sinclair, the company's vice-president of communications, that says, "The weight of cannabis in the jars is regulated and checked." The company has been overwhelmed with demand, according to the statement, and new product is shipped "all the time."

Sinclair did not respond directly to complaints about the quality of the product, but said the company looks forward to opening its local production facility outside of St. John's.

With files from Stephen Miller

