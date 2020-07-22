Cocaine-trafficking network's right-hand man gets 44 months in prison

A "right-hand man" in what a Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court justice described as a large-scale criminal enterprise was sentenced to 44 months in prison Wednesday.

Thomas Brown, 32, received the sentence in St. John's for one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine after previously pleading guilty to the charge.

Justice Sandra Chaytor said Wednesday that Brown was an important part of a multi-province conspiracy that stretched into Montreal and Toronto, even if he was not a "guiding mind."

"Brown was involved in most aspects of this enterprise, including the schemes related to the importation and distribution of the cocaine," she said.

"Mr. Brown was more than a mid-level courier in this conspiracy. He was a trusted and an integral player who filled a necessary and multi-faceted role."

Brown was charged in an RCMP investigation that seized guns, cocaine, and more than $800,000 in cash. Police called it one of the biggest seizures of money by provincial police in Newfoundland and Labrador's history.

You are still a young man, and you have a lot of opportunity to turn this around - Justice Sandra Chaytor

According to an agreed-upon statement of facts, Brown acted as a courier, and was twice watched by police as he drove to Montreal to buy large quantities of cocaine.

Police surveilled Brown and his residence between May 2017 and March 2018. Near the end of the police investigation, he had a "falling out" with other co-conspirators. The organization continued without his involvement until arrests were made by police.

Brown, 32, sits in Supreme Court in St. John's on Wednesday. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

A "stash house" that was raided by police at the time of the arrests — after the falling out — had six kilograms of cocaine inside. Chaytor said the amount of drugs, and their type, could have sold for more than $1.4 million.

The identities of the co-conspirators are protected by a publication ban as their cases are still before the court.

Chaytor said Wednesday that Brown's involvement didn't simply end with the import of cocaine; he also was sent to deal with drug debts and to meet with other sellers. He also had a key to the stash house, which she said demonstrates the others involved in the organization had a high degree of trust in Brown.

Alongside the prison sentence, Brown has forfeited a 2006 grey Infiniti vehicle.

Brenda Boyd, the Crown attorney assigned to the case, had sought a four- to six-year prison sentence for Brown.

I hope you will use your time incarcerated in a positive way. - Justice Sandra Chaytor

Chaytor said she accepted that Brown's involvement was at least partially fuelled by an addiction to opioid drugs, which started after a doctor prescribed him opioids for back pain.

Brown has since disassociated with the co-accused, the judge said, and is a good candidate for rehabilitation.

He wants to be a crane or heavy equipment operator, and has a Grade 12 education. Chaytor said Brown apologized to the court, and pledged to take steps to end his addiction issues.

"I hope you will use your time incarcerated in a positive way, and continue on your journey towards rehabilitation," Chaytor told him.

Brown has no criminal record.

"I trust you will remember the words that you said to this court at your sentencing hearing, and I hope that you will live up to them," Chaytor said. "You said that it was your first time, and you intended it to be your last crime.

"You are still a young man, and you have a lot of opportunity to turn this around and do good things in the future."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador