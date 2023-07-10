Thomas Amusements ushers in bright lights, big smiles ... and a wedding

Cody and Moya Taylor, who married in June, pitched the idea of having some wedding photos taken at Thomas Amusements while the attraction was in Marystown. (Colin Pittman Photography/Facebook)

Bright lights, memories and laughter are the hallmark of every wedding day.

The same can be said for Thomas Amusements — the popular travelling carnival that awakens delight in every child (and inner child) with rides and games each summer in Newfoundland.

In June, a couple on the Burin Peninsula decided to incorporate both on their big day.

"I had this picture in my mind with the ferris wheel and everything in the background, and I thought the pictures would be so unique," said Moya Taylor, who, along with her husband Cody, pitched the idea to the wedding photographer for a night shoot at the amusement park.

"My photographer was so great. He just took the idea and ran with it."

Many people across the island have memories of Thomas Amusements rolling into town for a short stay before packing up and moving down the highway to the next town.

Taylor said that's the case for her and her now husband, and instead of the obligatory clichéd or "stuffy" wedding day photos, they wanted to capture their fun side.

The Taylors have memories of Thomas Amusements from their childhoods. They've added more memories with their wedding day photo shoot. (Colin Pittman Photography/Facebook)

"I have a lot of memories there as a child growing up, going there for my birthday parties. The same thing with Cody," she said.

"Even though we're from the same area and were probably there at the same time, we didn't really know each other well. It was kind of a cool nod to that."

The photo idea also struck a chord with Thomas Amusements staff.

The photographer pulled in early to set up some lighting for the shoot. The staff were eager to help.

"We were fortunate it wasn't super-crowded there. The person who was running Thomas Amusements did come up. He was really accommodating and asked us if we needed any rides to stop," said Taylor.

"He was really great to deal with."

The iconic ferris wheel at Thomas Amusements made for a magical wedding day backdrop. (Colin Pittman Photography/Facebook)

However, the couple, who live in Burin, avoided all temptation to actually hit the rides — Taylor said she was worried her wedding day hair would get blown out of control.

"We did a lot of different shots to get that perfect picture," she said. "They came out amazing."

