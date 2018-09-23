Minor injuries after Tilt-A-Whirl malfunctions at Thomas Amusements, say police

A malfunction with a Thomas Amusement ride at the Jack Byrne arena in Torbay caused multiple "minor injuries," according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The Tilt-A-Whirl was closed Sunday afternoon after the ride broke down, according to a Thomas Amusements staff member.

Makala Craig said two carts on the Tilt-A-Whirl smashed into each other. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

At least two people were on the ride when it malfunctioned, said Makala Craig, who saw the incident.

She said two of the carts on the ride banged into each other, sending the top of one cart crashing to the platform below.

A malfunction on the Thomas Amusements Tilt-A-Whirl in Torbay on Sunday caused "minor injuries," according to police. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

"I seen the two people on the ground, it was pretty scary," she said. The people didn't appear to be hurt, she said.

Ambulances were on scene, but left shortly after the incident.

Neither Thomas Amusements staff nor the RNC would provide any further information.

The Tilt-A-Whirl was closed for the afternoon, but the rest of the rides remained open.