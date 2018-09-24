CBC News ·

A woman riding a Tilt-A-Whirl says she and her two young daughters came close to being seriously injured when the ride malfunctioned Sunday at Thomas Amusements in Torbay.

"One minute we were laughing and screaming and having a great time, and the next minute all of sudden we got crashed into another cart, and the bottom piece that connects to the track was coming at our face[s]," said Jennelle Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh was in the middle seat, with a daughter on either side of her. She said the chunk of metal hit the front of their Tilt-A-Whirl car, inches from her and her older daughter's faces.

"It would have hit her, and me, if it had kept going. But [the operator] stopped the ride in time, and I think that's what stopped it from moving."

The incident has left her with serious concerns about the safety of the ride and others like it at Thomas Amusements, she said.

"That's the part that makes me angry," Kavanaugh said.

"You don't know if they're taking care of the equipment. It's very old."

'He stopped it in time'

Kavanaugh's husband was watching from the sidelines as the ride ran, but she said he didn't realize their car had been affected until she and their children were off the Tilt-a-Whirl.

The classic amusement ride has several cars rotating on individual tracks set into a larger round track, so the cars are not all facing each other at the same time. That meant Kavanaugh didn't have a full picture of how the accident unfolded, but her husband got a different view from the sidelines.

A malfunction on the Thomas Amusements Tilt-A-Whirl in Torbay on Sunday caused "minor injuries," according to police. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

"I thought [the operator] stopped it immediately, but my husband is telling me that the one that broke apart, basically broke apart on the opposite side, and swung over to our side before the guy noticed," she said.

"He stopped it in time before we got hurt, but he didn't stop it in time for the people that were in it."

A man and his daughter fell out of the car that broke, and were treated for minor injuries. Kavanaugh said an ambulance was on the scene but neither of them left in it.

The top of a cart on the Thomas Amusements Tilt-A-Whirl fell off, according to witnesses. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

"The car that they were in just completely fell apart," she said.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed that there were multiple minor injuries following the incident Sunday afternoon at the Jack Byrne Arena.

No trust for Thomas Amusements

Kavanaugh said her younger daughter appears to be unaffected, but her older daughter said she was frightened she was going to die, and had some neck soreness on Monday.

It's just going to be really hard to trust them again. - Jennelle Kavanaugh

Neither her nor her husband spoke with anybody involved with Thomas Amusements immediately following the incident, or in the time since. After the incident, the family did not go on any other rides and left the arena.

Kavanaugh is disappointed that only the Tilt-a-Whirl shut down after the malfunction, and that all the other rides weren't stopped and checked.

"In my head, what they should have done is that should have been it for the day."

She also believes that the upcoming Thomas Amusements event in Mount Pearl should be cancelled, or at least a thorough check of all the equipment performed before proceeding.

"It's just going to be really hard to trust them again," she said.

Thomas Amusements staff at the event Sunday declined to comment, and the company said that night they would not comment until they had more information.

With files from The St. John's Morning Show

