This week's gallery dives into nature kicking and screaming

We asked Annie, the 14-week-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, what she liked best about crunchy fall leaves and she said "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!" (Submitted by James Osborne)

As the days get darker, we all look to seasonal comforts to keep ourselves bright and cheery, at least on the inside. Whether that's hiking outdoors, staying under a blanket, or hitting up the bonfire with your buds, Newfoundland and Labrador has options.

If you'd like to send in a photo for next week's gallery, scroll to the bottom to learn how.

Jim Stacey writers "Earthshine on the dark side of the moon is barely visible as the Earth’s shadow eclipses the moon during the total lunar eclipse on November 8." (Submitted by Jim Stacey)

The Silver Mine Head path holds spectacular views, especially with the sky afire with fall light. (Submitted by Patty Brake)

A beautiful clear night sky above Flatrock (Submitted by Jordan Colson)

Angela thinks the beach in Torbay was lit up at night for a film shoot, but she took advantage of the situation by snapping a quick photo of the moon, and the land below. (Submitted by Angela Duke)

Nice overcast day for a walk in Leading Tickles. (Submitted by Rodger Rowsell)

Enjoying a fall bonfire on the shores of Beaver Pond near Corner Brook. (Submitted by Gloria Stone)

A lovely sunset over North Harbour in St. Mary's Bay. (Submitted by Kim Howell)

The sun's rays touch North America for the first time right here each morning, as seen from Signal Hill in St. John's. (Submitted by Gerard Hayes)

