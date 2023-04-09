Content
Nfld. & Labrador·Your Photos

This place has gone to the birds (and dogs and hares) in this week's gallery

CBC News ·
A bird sits on a thin branch of a willow tree with some snowy trees in the background.
A ptarmigan munching on some willows just off the Trans Labrador Highway near Labrador City. (Submitted by Angus Anstey)

Newfoundland and Labrador's wildlife was on brilliant display this week!  The sea ice, ice bergs, and sunsets looked pretty good too.

Take a look at these photos sent in from all around the province, then scroll to the bottom to see how you can see your photos here next week.

An eagle sits in a rough nest of branches and twigs.
A majestic bald eagle sits in its nest at Cuckhold's Cove in St. John's. (Submitted by Gordon Windsor)
Dozens of ducks stand on the partially frozen pond in Bowring park with snowy hills and trees in the background.
The ice has finally quacked on the pond in Bowring Park! (Submitted by Gary Mitchell)
A snowmobile is on a trail in between some pine trees. A furry black dog wearing a jacket and a pair of sunglasses sits on the snowmobile.
This doggo's ready to hit the trails near Gallants. (Submitted by Will Power)
A snow-white hare with grey-tipped ears stands in the snow near some green trees.
An Arctic Hare looks ready to pounce in Gros Morne Park near Western Brook Gorge. (Submitted by Rob Marche)
A cove is covered in bits of sea ice with an iceberg in the middle. There's a rocky cliff nearby, and the clouds are bright from the sunset.
Sea ice, an iceberg, rocky cliffs, and pink-tinged clouds near Wild Cove, Twillingate. (Submitted by Leona Rockwood)
A tree with ice-covered branches shines in the bright sunlight with snowy hills and trees in the background.
Icy branches shine in the sunlight on 'Posthill,' overlooking Postville. (Submitted by Graham Blake)
Still water in a bay reflects the orange sunrise and intense clouds in the sky.
This has all the makings of a beautiful morning near Carbonear. (Submitted by Glenys Walsh)
Fish shacks and a wooden fishing stage are near the water's edge on a sunny day.
The colours of fish shacks and the reinvented fishing stage at Hants Harbour, Trinity Bay looks beautiful on this tranquil April day. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)
A house with a deck and a picnic table next to it sits close to the water under a bright sky.
"Marilyn's Retreat" in Moores Cove, Notre Dame Bay. (Submitted by Joanne Stride)
Lines in the snow form a snowmobile trail on a flat expanse of land with snowy hills and pine trees in the background.
Cutting a trail on a sled Trip to Buchans under blue skies. (Submitted by Pete Earle)
The sun lights up the sky and shines down on a rocky beach covered n bits of sea ice.
Some sea ice has washed up on the rocky beach during sunset near Worsley Park in CBS. (Submitted by Ray Gallant)
A rocky cliffside is covered in giant icicles.
The ice looks beautiful and dangerous in Sandbanks National Park. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)
A bay filled with sea ice with one small iceberg in the foreground, and a bigger one further away.
Two small icebergs and sea ice fill the bay in Bonavista. (Submitted by Eric Abbott)

Have a photo you'd like to share? 

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy! 

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated! 

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

