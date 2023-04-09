This place has gone to the birds (and dogs and hares) in this week's gallery

A ptarmigan munching on some willows just off the Trans Labrador Highway near Labrador City. (Submitted by Angus Anstey)

Newfoundland and Labrador's wildlife was on brilliant display this week! The sea ice, ice bergs, and sunsets looked pretty good too.



Take a look at these photos sent in from all around the province, then scroll to the bottom to see how you can see your photos here next week.

A majestic bald eagle sits in its nest at Cuckhold's Cove in St. John's. (Submitted by Gordon Windsor)

The ice has finally quacked on the pond in Bowring Park! (Submitted by Gary Mitchell)

This doggo's ready to hit the trails near Gallants. (Submitted by Will Power)

An Arctic Hare looks ready to pounce in Gros Morne Park near Western Brook Gorge. (Submitted by Rob Marche)

Sea ice, an iceberg, rocky cliffs, and pink-tinged clouds near Wild Cove, Twillingate. (Submitted by Leona Rockwood)

Icy branches shine in the sunlight on 'Posthill,' overlooking Postville. (Submitted by Graham Blake)

This has all the makings of a beautiful morning near Carbonear. (Submitted by Glenys Walsh)

The colours of fish shacks and the reinvented fishing stage at Hants Harbour, Trinity Bay looks beautiful on this tranquil April day. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

"Marilyn's Retreat" in Moores Cove, Notre Dame Bay. (Submitted by Joanne Stride)

Cutting a trail on a sled Trip to Buchans under blue skies. (Submitted by Pete Earle)

Some sea ice has washed up on the rocky beach during sunset near Worsley Park in CBS. (Submitted by Ray Gallant)

The ice looks beautiful and dangerous in Sandbanks National Park. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Two small icebergs and sea ice fill the bay in Bonavista. (Submitted by Eric Abbott)

