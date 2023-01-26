Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·New

This Newfoundland man used his love of photography to cope with cancer treatment

Eugene Howell talks about how the craft helped him through radiation therapy.

Eugene Howell talks about how the craft helped him through radiation therapy

Mike Simms · CBC News ·

This Newfoundland man used his love of photography to cope with cancer treatment

53 minutes ago
Duration 2:48
Dealing with a thyroid cancer diagnosis, retired teacher Eugene Howell turned to nature photography to help him deal with radiation therapy.

When Eugene Howell retired from teaching, he left Vancouver and moved home to Northern Bay, N.L., where to call the scenery "picturesque" is an understatement. 

But shortly after the move he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. 

Since then, his love for photography and nature has served as a coping mechanism during his radiation treatment.

Frames is a series celebrating photography and the people who are compelled to reach for their camera and capture moments in time.

Throughout the series, we'll meet six photographers — all with their own approach to photography, and all of whom have captured some unbelievable photos.

In this episode of Frames, Eugene talks about using the camera for support.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mike Simms

Mike Simms is an independent filmmaker and video producer for the CBC, based out of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now