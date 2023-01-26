This Newfoundland man used his love of photography to cope with cancer treatment

Dealing with a thyroid cancer diagnosis, retired teacher Eugene Howell turned to nature photography to help him deal with radiation therapy.

When Eugene Howell retired from teaching, he left Vancouver and moved home to Northern Bay, N.L., where to call the scenery "picturesque" is an understatement.

But shortly after the move he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Since then, his love for photography and nature has served as a coping mechanism during his radiation treatment.

Frames is a series celebrating photography and the people who are compelled to reach for their camera and capture moments in time.

Throughout the series, we'll meet six photographers — all with their own approach to photography, and all of whom have captured some unbelievable photos.

In this episode of Frames, Eugene talks about using the camera for support.

