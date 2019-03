Video

This Is My Story: Sydney Learning

Sydney Learning lost her left leg to necrotizing fasciitis (commonly known as the flesh-eating disease) when she was 15. Now, the 30-year-old single mother is working towards her career in dental assisting.

