'It's as big as it gets': Third Place Tonic expands into the U.S.

Kris Smith and Dan Meades created The Third Place Tonic Company in 2015. They recently expanded to start selling product in the United States. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Dan Meades and Kris Smith have always gotten together on weekends and toasted a glass over their love of gin.

"We were mixing it with, you know, an inferior tonic water," Smith told CBC Radio's On the Go. "That 99 cent a can stuff that you find at the grocery store."

Four years ago, the St. John's duo decided to try their hand at creating their own product, creating Third Place Tonic. After finding success in 2017, the company grew and rebranded to become The Third Place Cocktail Company. Now, they get to share their creation internationally as the company expands into the United States.

"It's as big as it gets," Meades said.

"We launched four years ago and have been working hard to develop great products here in St. John's. And we finally felt like we were ready to take on the giant U.S. market."

Their products are now sold at Brown Jug stores across the U.S. Meades said the product has caught on in St. John's and other markets because of how they craft their products. Every bottle that leaves their St. John's facility is hand-signed by Meades and Smith, ensuring the highest quality of product.

Elderflower, tonic and ginger rose are the three products available from The Third Place Cocktail Company. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"I think people who are used to making cocktails at home are used to having really sweet, sugary, artificial mixers that come in a can from the grocery store," Meades said.

"And instead, what we do, is we find the best ingredients from all over the world. We have a process unlike anyone else's, and we create these really complex, bitter products to mix with high-end spirits."

The company includes local ingredients in a number of their products, including locally farmed spruce tips in their holiday wassail.

Smith said the company continues to find new ways to create new products and flavours.

"The [research and development] process for our new products really just comes out of thinking about cocktails a little bit differently," Smith said.

"Thinking about things that pair really well together but are also, you know, really different and really sort of drive people to try something new and unique. But also to make things as simple for the consumer as possible."