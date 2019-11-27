Happy Valley-Goose Bay man died following Norris Arm North collision: RCMP

The RCMP say a third person died in the days following a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway about half an hour outside Grand Falls-Windsor.

First responders were called to the highway near Norris Arm North shortly after 1 p.m. on Nov. 12.

A woman, 52, and man, 57, from Botwood were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man from Happy Valley-Goose Bay was taken to hospital in critical condition but died a few days later, an RCMP spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation but police officers cited slippery road conditions and freezing rain at the time of the fatal crash.

Meanwhile, several other central Newfoundland communities are grappling with the loss of four people in a separate traffic collision on Nov. 24.

Cyril Winsor, 67, and his wife were driving their granddaughters, Kaleigh Marie Madore, 14, and Kathleen Elaine Madore, 16, from their home in Triton back to Middle Arm that day.

Jerry Weir of Little Bay Islands was killed in the other vehicle.

The teen's grandmother remains in hospital in serious condition.

