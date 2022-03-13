Things to see when you're out and about in this week's photo album

The tents and sheds are out in force for ice fishing on Lake Melville, in the Wilburn Bay area. Looks like a beauty of a day for it. (Submitted by Pansy Russell)

There's a lot to do and see all across the province, even in the depths of winter. With spring just around the corner, a lot of our readers were taking advantage of the incredible views the snow presents.

Check out these photos, take a nice deep breath, then read below to learn how to submit your own for next week's album.

A forward-looking perspective on Little Port in the Bay of Islands. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Dinos are just always going to get posted in the weekly gallery. This one's also going the extra mile and sending some love to Ukraine. (Submitted by Allan Horwood)

Icicles, like inverted tongues of flame, glow with the sun's light. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

The Spout near Bay Bulls seems to steam in the air under clear skies. (Submitted by Erin Walsh)

While Canadian naval ships are not uncommon in St. John's harbour, the arrival of the American guided missile destroyer USS Lassen on the way to its assignment stood out as a sign of the times this week. (Submitted by Anne Madden)

Snow blows over ice near Hopedale. Photographer Louie Rich says his hands nearly froze in the short time it took to snap this shot. (Submitted by Louie Rich)

The Northern Lights dance and spiral over Cartwright on a cool winter's night. (Submitted by Jeff Martin)

