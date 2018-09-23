They're back! Merb'ys launch 2019 calendar at Quidi Vidi Brewery

We're still a few months away from January, but the Merb'ys are already looking ahead to 2019, with the launch of a new calendar at the Quidi Vidi Brewery.

The so-called Quidi Vidi gut was jam-packed on Saturday, with crowds of people arriving to grab a pint and purchase the 2019 calendar.

The Merb'ys are back! (Marie Isabelle Rochon/Radio-Canada)

After last year's calendar was a surprise success, raising over $300,000 for Spirit Horse NL, Merb'ys founder Hasan Hai hopes to exceed that number this year.

"We have more aggressive sales goals. We're a bit more optimistic knowing that people loved the calendar last year. So we're hoping we do much better," he said.

The Merb'ys shot their 2019 calendar back in August. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

All proceeds will go to Violence Prevention Newfoundland and Labrador, an organization dedicated to challenging negative masculinity, and helping men learn how to become involved in preventing violence.

The calendar features colourful photos of the Merb'ys in their brightly-coloured tails. Hai hopes the project continues to dismantle expectations of masculinity.

"What this calendar is about is showing ... a broad spectrum of men who look and act and love in different ways, and showing them in very vulnerable ways," he said.