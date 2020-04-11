Therapeutic baking on the rise during pandemic

Loaves of bread aren't the only things on the rise in kitchens across Newfoundland and Labrador — the number of people trying therapeutic baking is also climbing.

If you think you've seen more people sharing baked goods on social media, you're not wrong, and Barry Parsons of Rock Recipes says the traffic on his website proves it.

The cookbook author and food writer said he's seen a 140 per cent increase in traffic on his website since non-essential businesses were ordered to close in late March.

Normally, Parsons said Rock Recipes sees about one million hits a month. In the last 30 days, he's had 2.2 million hits, with 117,000 clicks on Good Friday, almost surpassing Christmas time-highs.

"There's been a big upsurge in therapeutic baking," said Parsons.

"I think we're seeing that in spades now, really it's just exploded over the last few weeks."

He said baking is therapeutic for many people, making them feel grounded.

"It can connect them back to their food and it's something to do that's practical, and there's a practical result at the end of it," said Parsons.

Desiree Bennett agrees.

"I've been spending all my free time making goodies," said Bennett.

So far, Bennett has baked fruit explosion muffins, banana chocolate chip muffins, chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cookies, cinnamon swirl banana bread and even homemade dog treats for her dog Willow.

"And this weekend I made a Mini Eggs cheesecake for Easter," she said.

Bennett, an essential worker, has been sharing her baked goods with family, by contactless drop-off, and with co-workers at the airport.

She said baking makes her forget about what's happening in the world with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Parsons said many people are flocking to bread baking.

He said the top four recipes on Rock Recipes are for bread and many first-time bread makers are asking him a lot of questions.

"It certainly drives a lot more email questions and messages from folks from everywhere really," he said. "They start to get a bit nervous about timing and things."

"I had to try and reassure them that this was almost foolproof."

Parsons also said he's also seen an increase in the number of people searching for comfort food.

"Searches for pea soup and dough boys, stews, mac and cheese, baked beans are all up. Old fashioned homey recipes like that are extremely popular," he said.

