Meet Theo, the Christmas carol-crooning canine

As the music builds, Theo licks his lips and waits for the vocals to start. It's his time to shine.

Reaching his head back, he launches into a rousing rendition of It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, as sung by Michael Bublé.

He doesn't care much for the Canadian crooner, says his owner Philippa Jones in St. John's. He's out to steal the show on this one.

Jones realized her dog had a knack for singing when he started attending her husband's band practices. He'd howl along to the music like he was just part of the group.

Theo takes on Silent Night:

It wasn't until this Christmas that Jones found Theo's true passion — Christmas carols.

"I decided I would try to spread the Christmas cheer and make it a daily advent Christmas singalong," she told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

Jones has been posting daily videos on Facebook and Instagram of Theo going through the classics.

Theo's pretty particular about what he sings. (Philippa Jones/Facebook)

He seems to love anything in the tenor range, and anything with multiple voices singing in harmony. He lends his voice to the mix, overpowering and outshining them all.

On O Holy Night, the strength of Theo's voice builds throughout, reaching for the high note at the song's pinnacle.

"He definitely is going after the big note," Jones said.

Theo goes big on O Holy Night:

But there are some songs he won't touch, including Last Christmas by Wham.

"I realized he liked to sing to certain songs, but only certain songs," Jones said.

Jones said she's considered the fact the might actually hate Christmas songs, and he's howling out in protest. His wagging tail and smiling face, however, seem to point to the opposite.

"When he first did it I was worried maybe it was affecting his ears," she said. "But I'm pretty certain it's a happy response. He just wants to jam with all these other musicians."

Theo's favourite musician to jam with is himself. Jones posted a video on Facebook of Theo listening to his St. John's Morning Show interview and singing along with himself.

Theo has a listen to himself:

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador