Theatre operators and performers in N.L. struggle with half-empty venues

With proof of vaccination now required at theatre venues in Newfoundland and Labrador, operators and performers are wondering why they must still limit seating to less than half capacity.

David Smallwood, CEO of the Rotary Arts Centre in Corner Brook, says customers have a newfound confidence because of the vaccine passport program, but he has no room for them.

The theatre, in the basement of Corner Brook's city hall, can house more than 90 audience members but during the pandemic, Smallwood says physical distancing requirements reduce it to about 35 people.

"That affects our bottom line in terms of box office receipts and it also dramatically affects what we can pay the people on the stage," said Smallwood.

Performers usually make up to $1,000 per night, said Smallwood, but the centre has been offering a flat rate of $500 since the pandemic started. While government grants support the centre and there is no risk of it closing, Smallwood said, three employees still need to be paid.

David Smallwood, CEO of the Rotary Arts Centre, wants to see a packed house now that the provincial government has introduced the vaccine passport program. He says the theatre is losing money and he can't pay the performers enough. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

He hopes the provincial government reconsiders the public health requirement of two metres of physical distancing within a concert space.

"One head can take up seven seats," he said. "That's a lot of seats for one person. I'm hoping if they don't allow 100 per cent capacity then they will look at what we do and say maybe one seat [between audience groups] rather than three."

Geraldine Hollett and Phil Churchill, members of The Once, have made less money performing during the pandemic but hope to add extra shows to their upcoming Christmas performances to accommodate more customers. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Newfoundland band The Once just announced tour dates for their cross-island Christmas performances, the second time the group have performed their sought-after holiday shows during the pandemic with less than half capacity seating — and less profit.

Adding extra shows

They left some wiggle room in the schedule to add or drop extra nights at Arts & Culture centres across the province, depending on ticket sales.

"It's just what we do. And as artist, we are a malleable bunch," said band member Phil Churchill.

The band members have found different jobs over the past 18 months for when they aren't performing.

Smallwood and other operators hope the use of the vaccine passport system will encourage the provincial government to allow full capacity at theatre venues. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

"The last bit of time, we haven't just been sitting and waiting for shows," said fellow band member Geraldine Hollett, who has been doing home schooling while Churchill has been working in the studio. "We are doing everything we can to make ends meet so we can still do this when the opportunity comes up."

No capacity changes yet

The Once Christmas shows kick off Nov. 26 at the Arts & Culture Centre in St. John's, where director Aiden Flynn says seating is limited to about 450 of the 1,000 seats.

"I would like to see full houses come back to the centres," said Flynn.

The public health department regularly consults the operators of large performance venues but there have been no changes to capacity or public heath guidelines since the vaccine passport was implemented, he said.

"I think what's needed really is just continued conversation. The ongoing dialogue is happening and that's good," he said.

