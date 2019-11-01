You may soon be able to have a drink while watching a movie in Mount Pearl

Cineplex Cinemas in Mount Pearl is one step closer to being able to serve alcohol after the city gave the company the go-ahead to apply for a liquor licence.

Cineplex Entertaining advised the city of its intentions to apply for a recreational facility liquor licence in November.

Mayor Dave Aker told CBC News it was a simple approval from the city's perspective since the business is in a building — in Mount Pearl Square — that is zoned commercial and for use as a movie theatre. The company is simply adding an item to its menu, Aker said, and not changing its use to become a lounge or requiring any renovations or additions.

"Anything that's discretionary must be approved by council, but in this particular case there was no change in use. A change in use would be if it were going from a movie theatre to a lounge, but that's not the case," Aker said Friday.

Of the 165 Cineplex theatres across Canada, 88 are currently fully licensed to serve alcohol.

However, getting the city's blessing is just one prerequisite of many that before the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation reviews the licence application and conducts a pre-licensing inspection, according to an NLC spokesperson.

How soon the NLC processes the application comes down to when Cineplex can complete the requirements, which also include public notices and advertising.

"Pending final approvals, which we are still awaiting, guests 19 years of age and over will be able to purchase alcoholic beverages like wine, cider and canned beer at the concessions stand and enjoy their beverages in any of the theatre's auditoriums," a Cineplex spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

"Once the offering has been launched, alcohol will be served by certified cast members only during regular theatre operating hours in accordance to the licence."

Opposition

Cineplex confirmed it is also chasing a licence for the Scotiabank Theatre in St. John's.

Cineplex has applied for a discretionary-use designation in St. John's, which would permit the company to operate as a lounge in the existing theatre area of the Avalon Mall. City council is slated to vote on the application Monday.

There are two letters attached to Monday's agenda from concerned citizens.

"It's nice to keep some public space alcohol-free for families and also for people who struggle with alcohol addiction," one of the letters reads. "If someone wants a drink, the Rec Room is a more appropriate space."

St. John's has already deferred its Cineplex application vote once, but in Mount Pearl, Aker said the sale of alcohol in a theatre is not different than at a hockey rink, specifically the Glacier Arena, which has its own lounge area, separated from public areas on the building's top floor.

"It meets all of our requirements, and as long it meets the requirements of the liquor corporation, and I'm sure they'll do their due diligence and their public engagement as well, if it meets their requirements it meets our requirements," he said.

"It's a growing trend across the country to serve alcoholic beverages in movie theatres. This is not really breaking any new ground, I don't think, here in the country."

