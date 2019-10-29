Break-in at The Works under investigation

An overnight break-in at The Works in St. John's caused a delayed opening Tuesday, but there's no information on whether anything was taken.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and a forensics unit were on scene early Tuesday, but had cleared the scene a short time later.

The Works, which includes the Aquarena and Field House, normally opens at 5:45 a.m. Staff were on scene cleaning up early Tuesday morning.

Manager Craig Neil said there is no information yet on anything being taken, but the facility would be open by around 6:30 a.m.

CBC has asked the RNC for any additional information.

