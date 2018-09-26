Members of the Wiggles to play George Street gig in support of Fiona victims

Lachy Gillespie, Anthony Field and Oliver Brian perform a lively rendition of Dirty Old Town at an Unusual Commoners show in 2018. (Ted Dillon) Tlachy

Newfoundland and Labrador has long been good to the Wiggles, and now the legendary children's entertainers are giving back.

Already slated to play three shows at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's, the group has added one more show to its packed schedule — but this one will look a little different.

The Wiggles will take the stage at the Rock House in St. John's on Thursday as the Unusual Commoners, the pseudonym the band uses when it steps out at night to play for adults. Tickets will be $20 at the door, with all proceeds going to victims of post-tropical storm Fiona.

"All the money on the door goes to hurricane relief, just to do our little tiny part," said Lachlan Gillespie, better known as Lachy Wiggle. "We're so sorry to hear about everyone that's been affected so we hope that helps."

Newfoundland's southwest coast was devastated by Saturday's massive storm, with high winds and record waves hammering Port aux Basques and Burgeo, among other communities. About 100 homes were destroyed.

'Unusual' connection to N.L.

The Wiggles, who have been one of the top-selling children's groups since the early 1990s, have played all across Canada numerous times, but the band's connection to this province is different.

The Unusual Commoners tend to only pull out for shows in St. John's. The side band made its debut at the Ship Pub in 2018, and played again at the Rock House in 2019.

Lachy Gillespie and Anthony Field, two of the longest-serving members of the Wiggles, will take the stage at the Rock House on Thursday for a 19-plus show to benefit victims of post-tropical storm Fiona. (Ted Dillon)

The Unusual Commoners play a blend of folk music, popular covers and Wiggles songs. The bandmates are all big fans of traditional Celtic music — a genre with deep roots in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We were blown away last time we were in St. John's, particularly with how much people appreciate music, but also how much they love folk music," Gillespie said. "And we have so much fun playing that backstage, so we thought, well, why not? Let's do a show for the adults as well."

Gillespie said the show will be loose and fun, with each band member taking the lead on a few songs.

"Everyone will get up [for a song]. I think even Captain Feathersword will get up, too."

Doors open at 9 p.m., with the show set to being at 10 p.m.

