The weather outside is frightful: Newfoundland braces for Christmas Eve storm

Heavy snowfall and gusting winds are expected to arrive in most of Newfoundland this Christmas Eve. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Most of Newfoundland is bracing for the gift of a winter storm on Christmas Eve, and the incoming weather has already caused major disruptions and cancellations across the island.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings or snowfall warnings for most of Newfoundland, and is warning drivers to be aware visibility will suddenly be reduced to near zero at times in heavy, blowing snow.

Roads and highways, walkways, and even parking lots are going to become slippery and difficult to navigate.

St. John's and the Avalon Peninsula are expected to be among the hardest areas hit, with up to 30 centimetres of heavy snow forecast to fall by tonight.

Here's a quick idea of snowfall accumulations and what the winds will look like through Christmas Eve. I will update as necessary. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/As1Rld3oah">pic.twitter.com/As1Rld3oah</a> —@a_brauweiler

Air Canada and Westjet have posted travel advisories for Tuesday, and some provincial offices are closed for the day. The College of the North Atlantic and the Arts and Culture Centre have done the same.

The Provincial Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court, and Family Justice Services offices have all been closed for the day across the province.

Allison Sheppard, a meteorologist in Gander's Newfoundland and Labrador Weather Office, doesn't recommend driving in these conditions.

"If you don't have to go anywhere, maybe its a great day to stay home," she said. "This forecast feels like a bit of a nightmare for those who are trying to travel, but maybe it's a dream come true for Santa."

Constable Laura Joyce works with the RCMP's Traffic Services on the west coast of N.L. She said tsafety and caution are paramount when driving in conditions like these.

"You need to put on your headlights. You need to activate those tail lights so that people behind you know you're there. With blowing snow, people don't always know you're there until they're on top of you," she said.

She suggests that drivers stay well below the speed limit, and drive "to the conditions of the road".

Preparing for the worst

Lynnann Winsor, a deputy city manager for St. John's, is asking drivers to exercise caution over the next few days. (Carolyn Stokes/CBC)

The provincial government says plow operators will be working over Christmas Eve and Christmas day to maintain road conditions.

Lynnann Winsor, deputy city manager of St. John's, is warning people not to park on the street.

"Unfortunately we are going to be implementing the parking ban a little early this year to help with snow cleaning efforts, and to make sure that the roads are all safe for emergency vehicles," she said.

The parking ban runs from 12:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Christmas morning, and stays in effect until the end of March.

It usually starts on Jan. 8.

Winsor says the city is bracing for back to back storms, with another arriving on Boxing Day.

"Its all hands on deck for this week," she said.

Her advice to drivers over the holiday season?

"Be safe. Take your time. Our crews will be doing our best to keep all roads open so that everyone can enjoy their Christmas season."

Environment Canada is also warning of very large waves, pounding surf, and elevated sea levels later in the week. On the east and northeast coasts of Newfoundland through Thursday and Friday, seven to nine metre waves are expected as a result of the wee​​​​k's strong winds.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador