Never bring an unexpected casserole: Our low-stress etiquette guide for holiday eating

You can find excitement and colour at the holiday table. And, yes, drama.

Holiday feasts can be stressful.

Guests have arrived and need airport pick-ups, kids are hopped up on sugar and the promise of Santa — and folks who did not RSVP are popping in for a "quick visit" while whispering their elaborate dietary needs to you.

As the person who tends to cook the feast, I'm aware of the faux pas and have made a little holiday party etiquette guide that I think could benefit the guests and the cooks this season.

First of all, here are some rules for the guests.

Do not bring a dish that requires oven time unless you've checked with your host. Every year, without fail, some well-meaning soul shows up with a sweet potato casserole that requires 40 minutes at 350 degrees.

Oven space is prime real estate during the holidays! You are throwing off my system! Call me in advance if you need the oven and I can rework the baking schedule. Surprise me with something that requires an hour at a set temperature and it's going to be hard for me to find that Christmas spirit again.

Delegate. People are going to ask if they can bring something. LET THEM.

Try not to show up empty-handed. You can't go wrong with a bottle of wine, or a plate full of shortbread. If times are tough and you can't contribute anything — that's fine! Just a sincere thank you and an assist with the dishes is more than enough (and most welcome).

I'm against the idea of a kids table. Kids say the best things at parties. Last year, everyone was discussing student loan interest rates when my niece interrupted to let everyone know she had a dream about a pony. Please let your kids mingle with the adults, it's good for us and them.

If you have dietary restrictions, let the host know as soon as possible. Some cooks complain about accommodating vegans, but it's a passion of mine! I just need notice to make sure I can make you something spectacular. This rule goes double if you have food allergies.

Contributor Andie Bulman is all about having the kids sit at the main dinner table. (iStock/Getty Images)

You're cooking? Then no cleaning!

And, I've got a few rules for the cook too.

It's tempting to crank the music and sip wine all day while prepping your meal, but you don't want to be half in the bag and behind schedule when the guests start popping in. Treat yourself to a bottle of something delicious with a low alcohol content that you can sip all day without consequence. I recommend Nova 7. It's local, delicious, and only has 7% alcohol.

Get something local on that table! As I've said before, celebrating the local harvest and the hard work of the agricultural community here in this province should be a part of every occasion. There's a turkey farm that just opened in Glovertown, cranberry farms abound in central Newfoundland — and don't forget to add some local blueberries in that duff, please!

But even that uptight aunt lightens her mood when things are whizzing and banging and everyone's wearing Jughead crowns.

Festive crackers are essential. Yes, holiday crackers can seem like a waste of money, but even that uptight aunt lightens her mood when things are whizzing and banging and everyone's wearing Jughead crowns.

To me, this is the most important rule: if you cook, you do not clean.

he days where women cooked the meal and then washed up while the men watched TV are dead — and long may they stay buried. If you've played a key role in preparing the holiday feast, then you do not wash or dry. It's that simple.

Let the feasting begin!

