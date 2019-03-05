No need to bet your bottom dollar, St. John's school bringing Annie Jr. to the stage

For the past few weeks, Lakecrest's gymnasium has been transformed into the Municipal Girls Orphanage as 46 students work to perfect the songs of the musical Annie.

But this isn't the full-scale Annie; it's the junior version, and director Angela Warren said the difference between Annie and Annie Jr. is pretty simple.

"It's a show that has been developed for younger children," said Warren during a break from a lunchtime rehearsal.

It's a perfect fit for the Grade 4 to 9 students working to bring the musical to life, coinciding with Lakecrest's 25th anniversary.

The title role of Annie will be played by Elizabeth Haslam, 11.

"I was really excited when I figured out I was going to be Annie," she said.

Elizabeth Haslam, left, will play Annie and Ruby Christie will take on the role of Lily St. Regis. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Annie is, arguably, one of the most famous redheads to hit the stage and screen. As for fifth-grader Elizabeth, her hair is blonde. But she will be not be wearing a wig.

"We are going to dye my hair red. My mom doesn't really want me to wear a wig so she's like, 'sure, I'll dye it for you,'" Elizabeth said with a laugh. "I think it's going to be pretty cool."

In the musical, Annie ends up in the care of Oliver (Daddy) Warbucks. There aren't a lot of junior high school students who could play the part, though, so Warren turned her attention to the school's language arts teacher, Michael Gruchy.

The students rehearse a scene from Annie Jr. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"It's something I do never. I've never done anything like this before and it's the most nerve-racking experience of my life — but I enjoy new things," he said.

Gruchy's debut gives him the chance to share the stage with his son and allows him to see a different side of his students.

"I enjoy developing that rapport," Gruchy said. "I scarcely get to see them do this type of thing."

Lakecrest teacher Michael Gruchy, left, hopes his bearded version of Oliver Warbucks will stand up to Albert Finney's clean-shaven look. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC/IMDB)

Most people likely associate Warbucks with the late Albert Finney's portrayal in the 1982 movie version — clean-shaven and bald, just as he was in the Little Orphan Annie comic strip. Gruchy has a beard that could make a hipster jealous.

"I am hoping the bearded Warbucks can be as canonical as Finney's bald-headed Warbucks was," said Gruchy.

Annie is rarely seen without her dog, Sandy. Lakecrest has opted out of using a real animal and in his place cast the talented Cara Fleming.

"I sing Tomorrow with Annie. I bark in tune," Fleming said.

I sing Tomorrow with Annie. I bark in tune," Fleming said.

Lakecrest's Annie Jr. hits the stage at the Holy Heart Theatre March 7-8.

