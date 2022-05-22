The sky smiles back at us in this week's photo gallery

A drone high above Merritt's Harbour captures the depth and size of an iceberg that's run aground. (Submitted by Hubert McGrath)

Sometimes we look up at the sky, other times we're in the sky and looking back down.

Enjoy a brief flight around the province, then scroll down to see how you can submit your photos for next week.

The rugged coast at Keels on the Bonavista Peninsula. (Submitted by Kim Ploughman)

Last week's lunar eclipse captured from Pleasantville by Jim Stacey of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. (Submitted by Jim Stacey)

An osprey feathers a well located nest in Trepassey. (Submitted by Rita Raymond)

A frosty visitor to Little Harbour near Twillingate looms over hills and houses alike. (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock)

Some day on clothes? Yes, these clothes in particular. Perry's Cove, Conception Bay. (Submitted by Lisa Piercey)

The ghost of a lighthouse is the only sign of human habitation on a foggy day on the HMS Raleigh trail in Point Amour, Labrador. (Submitted by Terry Casey)

A gorgeous day in Twillingate. (Submitted by Lorraine Winsor)

A convocation of bald eagles at Kent's Pond. (Submitted by Ron O'Toole)

Indigo skies over L'Anse au Loup. (Submitted by Mallory Harrigan)

A pair of white caribou peep over the hill at clear blue skies beyond. (Submitted by Michelle Russell)

A bank of fog engulfs Caplin Cove in a moody haze. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Soaring off into the sunset from Topsail bluff. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.