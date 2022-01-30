The sky inside the sea: this week's photo gallery

The water reflects back up at the fire in the sky over Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Angel Rich)

Whether human or beast, everyone is out trying to make the most of winter in Newfoundland and Labrador, whether that means snow, rain or a spectacular northern light show.

Check out these photos

A spectacular coastal view at Middle Cove Beach. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Ernie the Maltese knows sometimes it's best to meet winter head on. (Submitted by Ron Webb)

Twelve-year-old Kasey of Clarenville took this photo of Tug Pond this week. (Submitted by Kelly Lee)

Looks like it's a sudden stop for two-year-old Gheorghe of Island Harbour on Fogo Island. (Submitted by Amanda Stephen)

See if you can figure how many incredible shades of blue are seen at Cape Race in this photo. (Submitted by Lorraine Winsor)

Quidi Vidi looks seasonally frosted in this pic from Paula Birmingham. (Submitted by Paula Birmingham)

This otter enjoys a fishy snack at Bidgood Park in the Goulds. (Submitted by Robyn Lush)

The snow hovers and catches sunlight over Makkovik Bay. (Submitted by Errol Andersen)

These dogberries in St. John's almost look like they could use a shave. (Submitted by Yoland Wiersma)

This seal ponders going for an early morning dip at Northern Bay Sands. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Jared Edmunds took a moment this week to pull over and capture this incredible shot of the northern lights near Goose Bay. (Submitted by Jared Edmunds)

This early valentine was sent from the Kent's Pond trail in St. John's. (Submitted by Linda Boland)

