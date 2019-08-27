New exhibit highlights unusual and iconic N.L. sayings

It's a job to say where some of the sayings in the Job To Say exhibit came from, but people are eating it up.

The Rooms has launched its latest collection after a long debate about which classic Newfoundland and Labrador sayings to include in the exhibit.

"We had a lot of consultation among staff members," laughed curator Maureen Peters. "There's a lot of sayings we had and we whittled, whittled and whittled down."

It's no secret the province has its own unique dialect and linguistic quirks. In putting the exhibit together, Peters said they started with a list of about 86 sayings and eventually settled on 16 to display.

The sayings are matched with artifacts that help illustrate the meaning.

Busier than a bayman with two woodstoves

For example — "You look like a birch broom caught in the fits" — is displayed in large text with an actual birch broom underneath it. The saying, which Peters said has been to describe her more than once, refers to a person with bushy hair.

Then there's "busier than a bayman with two woodstoves," a comical saying used to describe how hectic a person's life is, comparing it to all the work some rural Newfoundlanders and Labradorians put into keeping their houses heated.

Maureen Peters, curator at The Rooms, says the exhibit is proving popular with visitors. (Maggie Gillis/CBC)

Another saying, "marriage in the fall, fish or no fish" — which means I'll marry you regardless of money or success — is accompanied by an old wedding veil, a picture of a married couple from 1921, and a wedding ring.

Peters actually came to find out that the ring belonged to her great-grandmother.

Some not so unique to N.L.

The exhibit also takes on some sayings that are iconic here, but maybe not unique.

If you hear someone from this province telling a story, you might hear them say "between the jigs and the reels," to say how something happened amidst chaos or confusion.

"Jigs and reels are such fast-paced music, so there's no time between the two," Peters explained. "They can run into one another."

People are loving it. - Maureen Peters

It's a saying that has become very common in Newfoundland and Labrador — a nod to the traditional types of music here — but can actually be heard around the world.

Then there's "long may your big jib draw."

It's been a part of the screech-in ceremony in Newfoundland and Labrador for decades, but its roots lie elsewhere.

It was actually part of the retirement toast for British sailors going back centuries, but it was dropped from the traditional toast in the 1800s. For whatever reason, it lived on in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Job To Say compiles 16 sayings used in the province with artifacts to illustrate the meanings. (Maggie Gillis/CBC)

The exhibit is proving popular with tourists and locals alike.

"People are loving it," Peters said. "People are really finding it excellent. We find a lot of people are engaged with it."

For tourists, it could be considered required reading before venturing off into the streets and pubs of the province, where locals talk fast and sometimes take a lighthearted enjoyment from the befuddled faces of strangers.

"This introduces you to what you will hear when you come to Newfoundland and Labrador," Peters said.

