Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·Video

How to find your family story: Genealogy at The Rooms

If you want to know more about who you are, Melanie Tucker says, it helps to know where you came from. And if you have any kind of connection with Newfoundland and Labrador, then at least part of that story can be found in the provincial archives. But it helps to know where and how to look.

Melanie Tucker helps folks trace their family history through hundreds of years' worth of records

Zach Goudie · CBC News ·
A woman and a man sit side by side at a table, crowded with books and records. The woman points to a particular record as the man reacts with surprise.
Archivist Melanie Tucker surprised reporter Zach Goudie by tracing the Goudie family history in Newfoundland back to 1854. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

If you want to know more about who you are, Melanie Tucker says, it helps to know where you came from. And if you have any kind of connection with Newfoundland and Labrador, then at least part of that story can be found in the provincial archives at The Rooms museum. But it helps to know where and how to look.

As the The Rooms' reference and access archivist, Tucker has spent more than 25 years helping folks discover their family history in the trove of records she oversees. Hundreds of years' worth of baptism records, voter registries, property deeds, military service records, immigration papers and even a photo registry of tombstones are all housed in the archives. But before you go in, Tucker says, you can make the search easier by doing a little homework.

"The place to start, believe it or not, is at home with a pencil and paper, and like we used to do maybe in school, we'd write down our family tree," she said. "And once you get in there, try to figure out, what don't you know? What are you looking for? And then when you come here, what you're looking for are the pieces that are blanks."

Genealogy in action: see how an archivist searches family history

11 hours ago
Duration 3:11
If you want to know more about who you are, it helps to know where you came from. Archivist Melanie Tucker helps folks find their family history in the trove of records at The Rooms in St. John's. See how she does it, then start your own search.

On Tuesday, Tucker is hosting a genealogy workshop called Beyond The Attic at The Rooms. For a demonstration, Tucker surprised reporter Zach Goudie by searching the Goudie family history in Newfoundland, going all the way back to 1854. Click the video above to see how it's done.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zach Goudie

Zach Goudie is a journalist and video producer with CBC in St. John's.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now