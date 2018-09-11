The RNC and RCMP say 'move over,' and they mean it

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and Royal Canadian Mounted Police have partnered up, and are focusing their joint attentions on speeding vehicles that don't move to the outside lane when police are conducting traffic stops along the Trans Canada Highway.

Officers continue to see drivers disobey the "move over" legislation, something Jolene Garland, media relations officer with the RCMP says has been in place for a while.

"People are not moving over, pulling over to the next available lane when our workers are out conducting traffic enforcement," Garland said Tuesday.

"It's putting a safety concern out there for us, for sure."

Sept. 12, 2018 marks the one-year anniversary of the death of RCMP officer Const. Francis Deschenes, who was killed along a highway in New Brunswick while trying to assist a driver with a flat tire.

The RNC and RCMP are reminding motorists of the Move Over Law, which commuters should follow when approaching pulled over emergency vehicles. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Deschenes was active in the implementation of the move over law in Nova Scotia before his death, according to Garland. The law is now commonly referred to as "Frank's Law."

New legislation, same old problems

Even with legislation now giving officers new authority concerning drivers caught travelling 50 km/h in excess of the posted speed limit, motorists still aren't slowing down, said Const. Geoff Higdon, media relations officer for the RNC.

"We've been impounding vehicles on a regular basis. Traffic initiatives like the one the RCMP is doing today with the RNC is meant to educate the public, as well as to enforce these laws, especially on the Trans Canada Highway," Higdon said.

"We're still seeing people totally disregarding speed limits and travelling at extremely high rates of speed. So far today our officers have issued almost 50 tickets."

Const. Geoff Higdon of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and Cpl. Jolene Garland of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police say motorists are still driving with excessive speeds, despite new legislation which can include vehicle impounding and jail time. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The RCMP issued a media release with the following rules to follow when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped in a lane or along the shoulder of a roadway:

Reduce the speed of the vehicle to a speed that is at least 30 kilometres an hour less than the posted speed limit and, where necessary, stop.

Pass the emergency vehicle or designated vehicle only if it is safe to do so.

Change lanes if there is another lane for travelling in the same direction. Otherwise, place as much distance as possible in the same lane between the vehicle and emergency vehicle, if safe to do so.

Where the speed limit is less than 60 kilometres an hour, reduce the speed of the vehicle to a speed not greater than 30 kilometres an hour.

Higdon gave updated numbers to speeding and move over violations late Tuesday afternoon, saying the final tally was 77 tickets, 41 for speeding, 28 for not abiding by the Move Over Law and eight others. That total was between RNC and RCMP officers, just on the TCH outside of St. John's alone.

With files from Andrew Sampson

