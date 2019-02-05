Skip to Main Content
The Overcast, St. John's alt newspaper, closing up shop

After five years, the arts and entertainment publication will stop production.

The Overcast, the arts and entertainment St. John's newspaper, has been in production for five years. (The Overast/Instagram)

The Overcast is closing its doors after five years in production.

Chad Pelley, who launched the St. John's arts and entertainment newspaper in 2014, made the announcement on the Overcast's website Tuesday morning.

The Overcast was started as a way to fill the void after the Scope stopped production in 2013, after seven years of publishing.

Pelley, in addition to overseeing the Overcast, is also published author. Away From Everywhere, his first novel, was turned into a movie starring Jason Priestley.

