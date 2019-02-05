The Overcast, St. John's alt newspaper, closing up shop

The Overcast is closing its doors after five years in production.

Chad Pelley, who launched the St. John's arts and entertainment newspaper in 2014, made the announcement on the Overcast's website Tuesday morning.

The Overcast had a great run, but the runner's high is giving way to aching legs and visions of a simpler life. <a href="https://t.co/0lFcRE1zMJ">https://t.co/0lFcRE1zMJ</a> —@theovercastnl

The Overcast was started as a way to fill the void after the Scope stopped production in 2013, after seven years of publishing.

Pelley, in addition to overseeing the Overcast, is also published author. Away From Everywhere, his first novel, was turned into a movie starring Jason Priestley.

whoa. st. john's alt-monthly paper is closing up shop. this is a real bummer <a href="https://t.co/hxwnYY6uLN">https://t.co/hxwnYY6uLN</a> —@drewfoundland

A big shout out to <a href="https://twitter.com/chadpelley?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chadpelley</a> and all the contributors. Some really wonderful pieces over the years. The Overcast will be missed. Sad to see even more loss from our local media landscape. <a href="https://t.co/coHtXBkIgO">https://t.co/coHtXBkIgO</a> —@TeleFitz

