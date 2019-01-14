Newfoundlander in Germany gives The Once a taste of home while on tour

When The Once get to Germany next month, they'll finally see a familiar face.

After weeks of touring Europe, the Newfoundland folk trio will play an intimate show in at a small studio owned by a fellow Newfoundlander in the Bavarian town of Neuburg.

"They're going to be playing in really big halls, like bigger rooms, clubs," said James Hurley, the owner of Più Piano, a private piano school and performance space.

"What I've created, it's a smaller spot."

Hurley and his wife, Olivia Friemel-Hurley, run Più Piano in Neuburg, Germany. James, who's originally from St. John's, invited The Once to play there when he saw them in Munich. (Più Piano)

Hurley offered his space to the band a few years ago, when they played Munich.

"There were hundreds of people out," he said — some even brought provincial flags.

"They weren't Newfoundlanders, they were just German people who loved Newfoundland."

I figure it's just nice to have a place to go with a little taste of home. - James Hurley

Hurley pointed out that most of The Once's shows in Europe over the next month will be for hundreds of people, including three other dates in Germany.

Più Piano can only seat about 40 people — some of whom are coming from Newfoundland for the show. Hurley hopes it will give the band a bit of a break from their hectic tour schedule.

"You go from hotel to hotel, club to club, and it's fun and exciting," he said. "I figure it's just nice to have a place to go with a little taste of home."

Hurley and Friemel-Hurley teach music at Più Piano. They also host concerts, but capacity is about 40 people. (Più Piano)

Hurley, who's originally from St. John's, has been in Neuburg since 2011 with his wife, who also teaches music at Più.

He said he enjoys living overseas, but it took a while to adjust to being so far from the ocean.

"The fish here is not really much to speak of," he laughed, "but they make up for it in other ways."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador