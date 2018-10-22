The Once talks life on the road and 10th annual Christmas show

For bands on the road, life can be complicated.

And for The Once, the best advice they can offer is: pack extra underwear.

"Always have 10 pairs of underwear and 10 pairs of socks," said Geraldine Hollett.

We delved a little bit deeper than normal. - Geraldine Hollett

The trio, made up of Hollett, Andrew Dale and Phil Churchill, is doing a cross-province and then cross-Canada tour, before heading overseas to play European gigs.

Then, they'll be back in St. John's for their 10 annual Christmas shows at the Gower Street United Church, Dec. 14 and 15, they announced Monday on CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"People have been writing since September, August, saying, 'Are you doing another show this year?'" said Hollett.

"It's like, of course we're gonna do a show! We just can't tell you yet."

The Once will be playing songs form their latest record, Time Enough.

"The album is very of who we are now, and based on the experiences that we've had in the last 10 years, even as a band or as individuals outside of the band," said Hollett.

"There's a lot of chat about mortality, your inner voice, your inner child. We delved a little bit deeper than normal because we just found a good safe place in each other."

Canadian versus European crowds

Touring in different parts of the world puts a spotlight on the different way audiences take in live music, Hollett said.

"Over here, I feel like when you sit down your energy is just kind of in the chair, you're afraid to vocalize, you're afraid to sing, you know what I mean? But over there it feels like, 'OK we're ready for this, let's do it now, we've learned all the words, come on,' and they're standing and they're ready to just give," said Hollett.

The Once is doing a tour across Newfoundland and Labrador before hitting the road for the rest of Canada and then overseas for Europe. (The Once)

"And here you kind of have to coax them out. And that's fine, too, I love that too. I think we do OK. I'm happy with how we do it."

"'We do OK,'" joked Dale joked about Hollett's choice of phrasing. "Come on out, everyone. The show's … pretty good. It's decent."

'We do OK,' jokes The Once's Dale. (CBC)

Life on the road is a great way to get to know other parts of Canada and the world, but it's not always easy.

"Remember we used to be so afraid to talk to each other, we'd be so passive aggressive with each other?" Hollett said to Dale. "We didn't have a clue, man. It was like, 'I think he's mad at me,' 'I think she's mad at me.'"

"I think we've grown so much over the years and learned so much about ourselves and each other, and what makes each of us tick, our strengths, our weaknesses," said Dale.

"We just learned how to really have each other's backs and be incredibly supportive of each other."

With files from Here & Now and The St. John's Morning Show

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador