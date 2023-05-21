The great(est) outdoors in this week's photo gallery

Owen Seymour, left, and Sam Warren living the Newfoundland and Labrador dream: enjoying the outdoors on a gorgeous May 24 weekend day with a ready supply of bologna. (Submitted by Pauline Osborne)

Look, in Newfoundland and Labrador nice weather and the May 24 weekend rarely mix. So on the occasion that they do, this alone is cause for big smiles and a celebratory toast of fresh, cool bologna.

Raise a glass, or a slice, and enjoy this week's photos, then scroll to the end to find out how you can submit your pictures next week!

A woodpecker in Admiral's Beach gets a early start on next winter's power outages. (Submitted by Shay Ryan)

Crab traps in LaScie, not seeing a lot of use until this week. (Submitted by Suzanne Boulanger)

A sunset iceberg in Sleepy Cove, outside of Twillingate. (Submitted by Leona Rockwood)

This mama moose is just enjoying a quiet moment with her hungry baby. (Submitted by Norm Strickland)

Kelly's Island sits on crystal clear blue waters in Conception Bay. (Submitted by Greg Horner)

Exploring the mysteries hidden beneath the clear shallows in Comfort Cove. (Submitted by Lindsey Kelly)

A birds-eye-view of the icebergs near Twillingate, this one in Spillers Cove. (Submitted by Walter Gill)

The sun sets over a field of what appears to be pieces of the Grand Bay West Beach Trailway. A calm moment for a town that deserves a break. (Submitted by Terry Matthews)

