The Cult to play Mile One Centre in May

The last time The Cult played in St. John's, the band was at the peak of its popularity, having just released their album Sonic Temple.

After more than a week of rehearsals in Buckmaster's Circle, they rocked Memorial Stadium on Dec. 4, 1989, with their hit songs like Fire Woman and She Sells Sanctuary.

Six albums and two hiatuses later, the British rock band is returning to Newfoundland and Labrador — this time at Mile One Centre on May 28.

Iceberg Alley Concerts posted the news online Tuesday morning. The promotional group has run a concert series out of a tent near Quidi Vidi for the past two years, and the post notes this is its first "out of the tent experience."

Tickets go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m.

