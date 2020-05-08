The Condom King of Newfoundland: How a forgotten bit of history turned into a documentary

The Condom King of Newfoundland centres around the life of Madhukar Parab, an artist who immigrated from Mumbai to St. John's in the 1970s. Two decades later, when the Conception Bay North area had been dubbed the AIDS capital of Canada, he began importing condoms from India, and started selling them to Newfoundlanders. (Submitted by Prajwala Dixit)

It has been nine months since I first met Milan and Manik Parab.

On a warm summer afternoon, in a café abuzz with conversation, I sat across a table, stupefied, listening to the brothers recant a forgotten portion of Newfoundland culture, art and history. Here was a story that provoked thought and stirred emotion, tickled the funny bone and stimulated the lacrimal glands.

Bizarre as it may seem, for someone who never had a background in filmmaking (unless consuming copious amounts of the form since infancy counts), I instinctively recognized that this was a story that had the potential to be told — not just through words but through visuals.

In the documentary, Madhu Parab and Judy Barrett's sons, Milan and Manik, speak about the class, race and poverty struggles that their family encountered. (Vaida V. Nairn/Submitted by Prajwala Dixit)

There began the journey of making The Condom King of Newfoundland, a short documentary that can be viewed on CBC Gem, or on the CBC Docs YouTube channel. (It's also embedded below.)

The documentary centres around the life of the late Madhukar Parab, an artist who immigrated from Mumbai to St. John's in the 1970s. Two decades later, when the Conception Bay North area had been dubbed the AIDS capital of Canada, he began importing condoms from India, and started selling them to Newfoundlanders. The plan did not flourish.

Several hours of pre-interviews, thousands of exchanged messages and unlimited access to family archives all came together in helping hone the vision and, ultimately, in delivering seven decades of a life as best as we could in 23 minutes.

Inspired by American director Errol Morris, interviewees were asked to focus into the camera, while looking straight at the interviewer with the use of a periscope teleprompter. (Vaida V. Nairn/Submitted by Prajwala Dixit)

The threads intricately woven unravel an ordinary-extraordinary story of a man and his journey of finding home and belonging.

Employing humour, the story poses an important question: what comprises Newfoundland art and culture? It's nearly impossible in 23 minutes to accommodate every facet of Madhu Parab's life. Needless to say, countless details have dissipated. One of those happens to be Judy Barrett, Madhu Parab's wife.

Watch The Condom King of Newfoundland, a documentary by Prajwala Dixit and Rodrigo Iñiguez Becerril

'We were family rich'

"She became an amazing Indian cook, better than Dad," said Milan, reminiscing about his mother's cooking and how exotic spices wafted through their kitchen into the winds of Mount Pearl and Kilbride.

Likening their family to the Costanzas from television's Seinfeld, Milan and Manik grew up witnessing the unique dynamic between their parents as an intercultural couple raising biracial children in the Newfoundland of the 1970s.

"I think we were pretty lucky to have the parents we did, I always say, we weren't money rich, but we were family rich, even if it was a crazy family," explained Manik.

Prajwala Dixit and Rodrigo Iñiguez Becerril are the key creatives behind The Condom King of Newfoundland. (Vaida V. Nairn/Submitted by Prajwala Dixit)

From countless arguments over how the children were to be raised to battles over money, they encountered challenges inside and outside the four walls of their home, ostensibly amplified by Madhu's personality and professional decisions.

Yet, through it all, Judy stood by him shoulder to shoulder, sometimes, according to the sons, undeservedly so.

"She was the one who kept him grounded. She listened and supported all of his ideas to raise us out of poverty," stated Milan.

Madhu Parab's family believes that his masterpiece is The Ballerina, which took more than a year to complete. (Madhu Parab family collection/Submitted by Prajwala Dixit)

Aside from taking on financial responsibility, the sons spoke about their late mother's strength in keeping their father grounded, holding his hand until her very last breath and being his rock.

In the documentary and through their life, what is apparent is that her voice is softer than his. And she seemed content being behind the scenes while he basked in the limelight.

Afternoon At Quidi Vidi: A vast number of pieces that Madhu painted reflected the culture and landscape of Newfoundland. (Madhu Parab family collection/Submitted by Prajwala Dixit)

So, what would she have thought of The Condom King of Newfoundland?

"She would be filled with joy and pride in knowing that the world would have the opportunity to appreciate what she already knew … that dad was someone who was worthy of a great story," said Milan.

Reflecting on the near impossibility of the quirk-filled ride that his parents embarked on, Manik said, "There is no mathematical answer that you can show me that will solve the equation of: A man from Mumbai + immigration to Canada + end up in Newfoundland + meet my Mother = my brother and me."

The Condom King of Newfoundland, an India Sé Films production, was funded jointly by CBC and the Newfoundland and Labrador Film Development Corp.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador