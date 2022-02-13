The brightness of winter light in this week's photo gallery

It doesn't get much more beautiful than this shot of a misty morning sunrise over Port Rexton. (Submitted by Stephen Zeifman)

New Perlican looks like a storybook town in this sunny winter scene. (Submitted by Corina Reid)

Snow makes patterns between the rocks at Cape Spear. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Blue skies over colourful Cavendish structures by the sea. (Submitted by Wayne Broomfield)

A flock of robins enjoying a snack of iced dogberries in Lewisporte can be forgiven in thinking spring might be around the corner. (Submitted by Peter Wheeler)

With icicles like teeth, the trees seem to take a bite out of Rennie's River in St. John's. (Submitted by Yolanda Wiersma)

Translucent ice pans mottle the surface of the harbour in Port de Grave. (Submitted by Lois Mercer)

This old house has a great view of a crisp morning sunrise over Burnt Point in Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Moe Cheshire and her daughter gathered up these heart-shaped rocks from Middle Cove Beach to send the province a valentine this week. (Submitted by Moe Cheshire)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.