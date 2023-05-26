Put me in, coach: Baseball returns to fields in St. John's

It was an overcast Thursday night at Wishingwell Field, where the temperature couldn't have been more than three or four degrees.

But the weather didn't dampen the spirts of the junior high students taking the field as part of St. John's Minor Baseball Association's school tournament series.

"We have six different tournaments that we do over the month of May and June," the group's executive director Kristyn Coley said.

"We have over 100 teams."

A news release from the organization boasts a 69 per cent increase in registered teams this year, which adds up to about 1,530 players. Due to COVID-19 the event was postponed for a few years before re-taking the field last year.

"Our registration numbers have been really increased over the last two or three years," she said.

Coley explains that there's a boys and girls division and the ages range from Grade 3 all the way up to Grade 12.

"We're looking forward to another great season," she said.

You can see a few junior high students in action in the video below.

