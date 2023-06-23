Husband and wife team open up dream 3-stop shop with lofty ambitions in St. John's

Darren and Joanne Reid celebrated the grand opening of The Artisan Loft on Thursday. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

The idea for a combination artist space and store front began over a night of wine and a plan written on a napkin. After a year of renovations, Joanne and Darren Reid saw that plan come to fruition with the The Artisan Loft's grand opening on Thursday.

The space includes a retail shop, private studios and a café, all under the banner of The Artisan Loft, which sits at 166 Water Street.

"It was Darren and I with a bottle of wine and a napkin. That's where the best ideas come from," laughed Joanne Reid, who's an artist who works with stained glass, paint and copper jewlery.

"We were thinking about what it was we would like to do? How could we be a part of this artisan community that's here in St. John's? And we saw this building for sale and it all just started to come together."

She explained they wanted to provide a forum for artists to be in one place to sell their wares as well as create their work in studio spaces on the top floors.

"There's so many talented people here and such a thriving artisan community," she said. "So there's lots of opportunity for people to be helping them out. So I think that we do have … support here. We wanted to be a part of it and add to it."

Under one roof

The Artisan Loft's main floor is the retail space where artists can have their displayed for sale. The shop has everything from from prints, ceramics, soap, candles, shirts and leather items. In the back there's a pop-up space where rotating artists can have a miniature store with their work in one place.

On the next level there's an alcove with a small café that serves up local products such as Trinity Coffee, Wild Island Tea and sweets by CakeyHand.



Then there's the three different types of studio spaces, including one that is open to the public and doubles as another retail space.

That's where Graham Blair is busy making woodcuts.

The private studio space is already occupied by Rachel Millan of Rizmos Ceramics.

"It's just a really great environment to be in. Of course, with Joanne being an artist herself, it's always nice to have the landlord know how it is," said Millan.

The top floor is an open space that can accommodate a number of artists. Lindsay Alcock of Old Trout Studio's is already set up with her paints.

Joanne Reid said the studio spaces are open to all ranges of artisans, including those early in their careers and adds The Artisan Loft will give artists retail experience through selling their work downstairs.

Building Overhaul

It took a lot of work to get to opening. Joanne Reid said she was helped in the project by her husband Darren Reid, who is not an artist.

"I'm just the background guy that drills holes and moves things and does stuff like that," Darren Reid said.

He added they initially thought of renting a space but then found the Water Street location for sale. While it needed a lot of work, Darren Reid said the couple weren't afraid of the task.

The Artisan Loft had a soft opening in May and it took the Reid's a year of work to get the building up and running. (Elizabeth Whitten/News)

He said there's a great sense of pride on the day of their grand opening.

"We wound up having to do some structural work, as well as some cosmetic work. I wanted the space to be open and bright," said Joanne Reid.

"So when you'll see the loft area upstairs — where the name was founded — we wanted to keep that open and bright and just make a nice welcoming environment."

