It's pumpkins aplenty at patches across Newfoundland

Stephen Penney and his son, Issac, spent part of Sunday in search of the perfect pumpkins for Halloween. (Emma Grunwald/CBC)

A walk through the pumpkin patch is a fall tradition for many in Newfoundland and Labrador, and a bit of blustery weekend weather wasn't going to stop a Thanksgiving weekend trip.

Farms and pumpkin patches are always a popular way to spend an afternoon in St. John's, especially during Lester's Farm's Pumpkinfest, now in it's 20th year.

"We come here every year for pumpkins so we can carve them for Halloween. We come throughout the year to come to the petting farm and get some local produce…It's definitely a good time to come out," said Stephen Hickey, in search of the best carving pumpkins with his son, Issac.

"We're taking pumpkins to carve for Halloween!," Issac chimed in.

It's been a good year for the pumpkin harvest at Lester's Farm in St. John's ahead of the 20th edition of Pumpkinfest. (Emma Grunwald/CBC)

Taking place over the month of October, Haley Dalton of Lester's Farm said the event usually draws close to 5,000 people over the course of several weekends.

This year continues staple events, such as wagon rides, mazes and meeting the farm animals, along with what she says has been a great year for growing.

"It's a really good harvest year. We have a ton of pumpkins right now," Dalton said. "Thanksgiving week is our busiest week overall throughout the whole year. A lot of people are buying fresh vegetables and turkeys.

Pumpkin patches are usually popular photo taking spots on social media in the fall. (Emma Grunwald/CBC)

It's also been a great year for pumpkins in central Newfoundland, according to Wooddale farmer Chris Oram.

The full fields at Mark's Market are a plus, but the farm is also known across social media for its photo opportunities.

Oram said it is a great chance to get more people on the farm in hopes of creating new traditions for people and families.

"It means a lot," Oram told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning Monday.

"Getting people on the farm, showing them how to grow stuff, creating a tradition that they want to come back to…it means a lot to a small business."