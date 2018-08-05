Match wits with the Test of Tykir to earn Leif Ericsson's respect in L'Anse aux Meadows

Imagine this: you're a member of the crew of the legendary Leif Ericsson, the Viking regarded as the first European to land on North American shores.

Ericsson's family servant, Tykir, has gone missing in this new found land, but not before finding wild grapes, a valuable resource. The map is locked in the servant's hut at camp, and only the smartest members of the crew will be able to find it and escape the hut to earn Ericsson's respect.

That's "The Test of Tykir," developed by St. John's company Escape Quest for the L'Anse aux Meadows national historic site, the only confirmed site of Norse settlement in North America, to immerse people in the time of Viking exploration.

Making history come alive

"History is a difficult subject sometimes for people to understand," Loretta Decker, the visitor experience and product development officer for L'Anse aux Meadows told CBC's On the Go.

"It's a big story, and I often find that if we can intrigue visitors with an experience, then we get them interested in the larger story," Decker said.

Competitors have 45 minutes to solve 17 puzzles with the knowledge of Viking culture that they'll pick up during the experience.

"It's certainly very fun and challenging," said Decker, whose idea it was to bring an escape challenge to the site. In researching the project, she found that escape room experiences are popular with a wide range of people.

​"You have teenagers, you have young adults, you have families, you have teams from a corporation going on a team retreat," she said. "It's such a broad appeal that I can see where it could be of interest to many visitors that potentially are coming to the Northern Peninsula."

The "Test of Tykir" has been offered since July 21, and it's starting to attract the attention of locals and visitors alike, said Decker.

"It's been a real positive experience for staff to have all this fun and enthusiasm of a new program happening, and they're very happy with it as well," she said.

The attraction will be offered until the site closes for the season in early October.

