Greektown shooting unnerving for St. John's woman living in Toronto neighbourhood

A woman from St. John's now living in the Greektown area of Toronto says Sunday's shooting has her rattled.

Tess Hemeon, who moved to Toronto in May, woke up this morning to the news that two people were killed and another 13 were injured by a gunman walking along Danforth Avenue, firing into restaurants at groups of people. The gunman was later found dead.

I've made this my home. It's my community now, so it definitely shakes you up. - Tess Hemeon

Hemeon and her husband had heard sirens the night before, but hadn't thought that much about it, she told CBC's Here & Now.

"When you move to a big city you become a little more accustomed to sirens, unfortunately," she said.

She says she was shaken when she learned what happened.

"It's really difficult. It sort of is difficult for me to even comprehend at this point," she said.

No way to make sense of shooting

"I've had a pretty weird morning — certainly not normal. Certainly worrying, especially for someone who loves Newfoundland so much, and I think it's no surprise to anyone that I would like to be home, so something like this definitely rattles you."

A video shot Sunday night captures what is believed to the man firing into a Greektown restaurant. (Twitter)

Hemeon and her husband have settled into the area, and the shooting will be on her mind as she goes about her life there.

We just need to support each other and be kind to one another and hope that this doesn't continue. - Tess Hemeon

"I've made this my home. It's my community now. So it definitely shakes you up and I think that when I walk down that road when I go to yoga, I'm gonna feel differently."

She says she doesn't think there's any way to make sense of what happened.

"We like to think that we're in Canada and we're above this sort of thing, and it's just — we're not. It's human nature to ask why, and I don't think right now we even need to know why. We just need to support each other and be kind to one another and hope that this doesn't continue."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador