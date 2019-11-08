After more than a quarter-century in operation, a fixture of the Happy Valley-Goose Bay business community is set to change hands.

Terry and Stephanie Whey, owners of Terry's Tents, are selling their shop and moving to Nova Scotia to immerse themselves in their passion: volunteering with Operation Christmas Child, a program that sends children in the developing world shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

The couple has been talking about moving for a year, but it hasn't been an easy decision for Terry.

Terry Whey meets a recipient of a shoebox from Operation Christmas Child in Senegal in 2017. Operation Christmas Child, operated by Samaritan's Purse, sends toys, school supplies and other needed items to developing countries. (Submitted)

"It's mixed emotion. Goose Bay has been a big part of our lives. We've been here for 27 years, but I think we're feeling it's time for a change."

Stephanie said she's more at peace with the decision, and is looking forward to what's ahead.

"It's going to be good to get out and to be able to have more access to be able to do things."

From a labour of love, to a passion project

But there is still lots to do before they embark on their new journey.

Stephanie and Terry Whey went on on a mission to El Salvador in 2018. (Submitted)

"The biggest hurdles for us now is to put the business up for sale officially and finding a buyer," said Terry.

Terry began the company as a shoe repair shop, a trade he learned while working after school in St. John's at the age of 13. Today, that's a small part of the diverse business, which sells canvas tents and craft supplies and does picture framing, embroidery and more.

Steve Bond sews parts for a canvas tent. Terry Whey says Terry's Tents has produced more than 1,200 tents and other industrial products, while also housing a craft store and other services. (Janice Goudie/CBC)

"We've done wing covers, engine covers for aircraft, we've done stuff for helicopters. We're currently working on radiator covers for the big dump trucks at IOC," said Terry, who said the company has made more than 1,200 tents, ranging in size from as small as seven feet by nine feet to 30 feet in diameter.

Stephanie Whey teaches people to knit while on a mission in Costa Rica earlier this year. (Submitted)

Terry hopes all the years of labour won't end when he leaves.

"I'm hoping there is somebody out there that will keep this going."

When their customers heard the news of the Wheys' planned departure, comments from all over Labrador started pouring in on social media.

"What an awesome place of business. I have moved away and still bring them my business. I will be lost but good luck in your endeavours," wrote Guylaine Joncas on Facebook.

"Going to be missed for sure. On the coast, we used Terry's Tents lots. Thank you for your service to us," wrote Charlotte Wolfrey.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador