Terry and his tents: Meet the Labradorian kitting out the Big Land

Terry Whey owns Terry's Tents in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

Members of the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation are on Gull Island for the annual Manishan Nui Community Gathering, following weeks of preparations — and few people were as busy as Terry Whey, owner of Terry's Tents in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

While working through his order list ahead of the gathering, Whey told CBC News there was a lot to do.

"We've had a couple of larger orders. We had T-shirts that we had to print. They're going to be doing tie-dyeing so we've got to print 550 T-shirts," Whey told CBC News.

"It's been extremely busy getting ready for the gathering and we have quite a few tents there to do as well."

For nearly three decades Whey has been the go-to canvas tent and merchandise manufacturer for almost every big Labrador event. He specializes in custom-made large festival tents, T-shirts, bags and other gear.

Steve Bond sits surrounded by canvas as he helps turn out large festival tents. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

Whey sat surrounded by raw materials, boxes and his creations as employee Steve Bond worked quickly on a sewing machine embedded into the floor of the shop.

The list was long: 550 T-shirts, 550 bags, 20 embroidered aprons and 14 canvas tents ranging as large as 12 feet by 15 feet.

The tents can last about 15 to 20 years if taken care of, Whey said.

Whey's start in the business began with shoe repair. One day a customer asked if he could stitch together a tent.

"So we started making some tents and then it just grew from there," he said.

"Then somebody came in and wanted an Innu-style tent, which is different from the other Labrador-style tent. So we started that style and we've been doing them ever since. We've been into the tents for probably the last 28 years."

Terry Whey produces all sorts of products including these nylon bags for this year's Manishan Nui Community Gathering. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

The response to his tents over the past three decades has been positive, he said, and he has crafted more than 1,600 tents over his career.

Whey said he has provided tents for both Sheshatshiu and Natuashish events.

"It's been good. We appreciate their business and they're a big part of Terry's Tents," he said.

And business isn't slowing down after this week's gathering.

Whey said the fall until spring is his busy season, adding he hasn't been able to attend any of the events he's supplied because of their timing.

Beyond his tents he also manufactures radiator covers for the large mining trucks for the Iron Ore Company of Canada in Labrador City. That job is coming up quickly, he said.

"It's what I call a 'crazy time of year.' We're extremely busy," Whey said.

"[It's] a wide range of products that we're either doing repairs on or manufacturing, and with a smaller work crew it's difficult to find some extra time."

