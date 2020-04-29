'One way to put it is sacrilegious,' says mayor after Terry Fox mural torched

The Terry Fox mural in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove was set ablaze and Mayor Bert Hickey wants answers. (Submitted by Bert Hickey)

The mayor of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove is looking for answers after somebody attempted to burn a mural of Terry Fox in his community.

The mural was painted about a year ago to commemorate Fox's beginning of the Marathon of Hope in Newfoundland and Labrador in 1980. Fox visited Outer Cove Beach to fill two jars with water from the Atlantic Ocean before setting off on his journey across Canada from St. John's.

Mayor Bert Hickey said the town was alerted to the damage on Friday. Upon arrival, it was pretty much torched.

"There's a lot of adjectives I could use to describe how I felt. Disgust, sad — it's unbelievable how anyone could even think to do something like that to probably one of the greatest Canadians that ever lived," Hickey told CBC News on Wednesday.

Fox's memory holds a special place in the town of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove, Hickey said. The Fox family returned to the community to commemorate the 35th anniversary of his initiative and school children walked to the beach to fill up their own bottles with salt water. They also gave a presentation to honour the Fox legacy.

Logy Bay-Middle-Cove-Outer Cove Mayor Bert Hickey says a person or people attempted to torch the Terry Fox mural in his community. (File photo) (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

However the shards of glass remaining from bottles found at the location of the mural were packed with tissue and gasoline, the mayor said.

"One way to put it is sacrilegious. Really I got no word to describe it. I don't know why anybody would consider something like that," Hickey said.

The mural itself has since been cleaned up and cleared of broken glass. Hickey said town staff was able to clean the charring from the painting itself, to the point where it's unnoticeable that the vandalism even occurred.

"But we were lucky. We were very, very lucky," he said.

Hickey said if anyone has information regarding vandalism to the mural they can contact the town's office or the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador